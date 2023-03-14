Voting at Tendoy

A poll worker, right, helps a voter at Tendoy Elementary School in Pocatello during Tuesday's School District 25 levy election. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Local residents voiced their support for education on Tuesday by voting to approve several school district levies.

Voters in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 approved the largest local levy, $8.25 million annually for the next two years. The levy vote in School District 25 was 2,321 in favor to 1,155 against. Turnout was less than 9 percent.

