LOGAN, Utah — Early Sunday afternoon, a single-engine cargo plane touched down, taxied around the runway and came to a stop on the wide-open tarmac at Logan-Cache Airport.
As soon as the pilot cut the engine, yelps of excitement and apprehension could be heard coming from the passengers inside. A group of about a dozen people standing by for the arrival sprang into action as the cargo door swung open, gathering crates and loading them into waiting vehicles.
The precious canine cargo inside those crates had spent the morning on the plane after being gathered from overcrowded animal shelters in New Mexico. For these dogs, touching down in Cache Valley means a new lease on life and a better shot at finding their forever homes.
While shelters in many southern states are bursting at the seams with unwanted dogs and cats, animal rescue organizations are working to bring as many of the animals as they can to Utah and other northern states, where they say there is more capacity to temporarily house, care for, and ultimately adopt them to loving homes.
As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to loosen its grip, shelter and rescue operators have expressed concern that people who went out and got pets to help them get through periods of pandemic-induced isolation would start giving up those animals once life started going back to normal. But that hasn’t been the experience for Tiny Paws Rescue, a Garland-based operation that uses a network of local foster homes to prepare rescued dogs and cats for permanent adoption.
Bailey Davis, who started Tiny Paws in 2015 after growing up on a farm in Tremonton and seeing unfettered reproduction of cats and dogs result in large numbers of unwanted animals, said adoptions through her nonprofit have been at their highest levels ever during the pandemic. But so far at least, fears of a wave of returns have not materialized.
“Surprisingly, not one has been returned to us,” Davis said.
Instead, she said the recent rush of adoptions has freed up space for groups like hers to take in more animals, prompting them to reach beyond state lines to connect with operations that are being overwhelmed and are desperately looking for alternatives to euthanasia.
“We usually don’t agree with bringing animals from another state into our state, but at this point time, with COVID and high adoption rates in our area, there isn’t that issue of taking them to kill shelters,” Davis said. “They’re not at risk of euthanasia in our home state, so why not help out?”
Expanding that network creates a new set of challenges, primarily with the long distances animals need to be transported. To that end, Tiny Paws, the Cache Humane Society and others have enlisted the help of a nonprofit that collects dogs that might otherwise be put down and flies them to Utah, Idaho and other states where there are more resources available to help them.
Rescues locally and throughout the West are turning to Dog Is My CoPilot and founder Peter Rork, a prominent orthopedic surgeon in the Jackson Hole, Wyoming area who started the canine air-taxi service in 2012.
Rork started Dog Is My CoPilot as a life change following the sudden death of his wife, combining his lifelong love of flying and dogs to establish a rescue network across the West.
“We provide that long-distance transport where it makes no sense to drive,” Rork said during a May 16 stop at Logan-Cache Airport, where he and volunteer pilot Tim Riley dropped off more than 60 dogs bound for local adoption centers and foster homes after unloading dozens more in Salt Lake City earlier that day.
He said his group operates on three foundational principles: It never charges those who receive the dogs for transportation or any other costs, only flies dogs from shelters where euthanasia is practiced to no-kill operations, and only works with nonprofit organizations.
A surge of incoming animals to shelters across the southwest, along with some high-profile publicity, have created a big jump in demand for Dog Is My CoPilot’s services. The group upgraded to a larger Cessna Caravan plane about two years ago and brought on several more volunteer pilots, and now it’s common for it to transport 100 or more dogs on a given flight.
“We’re gonna be flying every day of the week for the next six months until the weather shuts us down,” Rork said. “We can’t answer all the calls.”
He said there’s a well-established pattern to his flights: head south to Texas, New Mexico, Arizona or California, pick up a full load of dogs from overcrowded shelters, fly north and drop them off at locations throughout Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington, and repeat.
On Sunday, volunteers brought dozens of empty crates leftover from the plane’s last delivery to Logan, returning them so they can be filled with rescued dogs once again.
“We fly them full north, and we fly them empty south,” Rork said.
He said northern Utah has been among the best destinations for his group’s cause.
“You guys here, you get it,” he said. “I’m preaching to the choir.”
Stacey Frisk, executive director of the Cache Humane Society in Logan, moved to Cache Valley several years ago from Driggs, Idaho, where she also worked for an animal rescue service and came into contact with Rork.
“Peter really has just absolutely revolutionized lifesaving in Utah,” Frisk said. “Without him, we just wouldn’t be able to help nearly as much as we do.”
The Cache Humane Society took 42 dogs from the plane on Sunday, while Tiny Paws took 17. Both groups fully expect that all of those animals will eventually be adopted.
Frisk said the emergence of Tiny Paws has been a boon to the Tremonton area, which previously didn’t have a well-established network of animal welfare services like Cache Valley has, “so we are so excited to see them growing as an organization.”
She agreed with Rork that a strong culture of animal welfare in Cache Valley and surrounding areas is what makes the partnership with Dog is My CoPilot possible.
“It all started with people in Cache Valley taking initiative and being responsible pet owners, which means we have space available to help other shelters,” she said.
The Dog Is My CoPilot plane didn’t stay in Logan for long on Sunday, as the crew had to prepare flights to New Mexico and California the next day to pick up more dogs and take them to destinations in the Pacific Northwest. However, Rork stuck around long enough for a photo op with Grizz, the 17,000th dog his organization has transported over the last nine years.
While Rork loves his calling, he would rather see less need for his services. He said that in addition to having pets spayed or neutered, there are four things people can do to help alleviate the problem of overcrowding at animal shelters: Adopt an animal (or two), foster an animal, volunteer at their local shelters, or donate money or supplies.
“Anything to cross over from being part of the problem to being part of the solution,” he said. “This is not a dog problem. This is a people problem, so it’s up to us to fix it.”