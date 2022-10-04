Logan Barnett and Kelli Martinez

From left are two photos of Logan Barnett and two photos of Kelli Martinez.

 Photos courtesy of the Idaho Falls Police Department

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two people, Kelli Martinez and Logan Barnett.

Kelli Martinez is considered missing and endangered and was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 between approximately 6 and 7 p.m. leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Shady Glen in Idaho Falls. Ms. Martinez, a 43-year-old female is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, being approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Investigators and family members have significant concerns for Ms. Martinez’ welfare and are asking for anyone who is aware of her current whereabouts, or who has had contact with her since the evening of Oct. 2 to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.

