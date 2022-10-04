Logan Barnett and Kelli Martinez

From left are two photos of Logan Barnett and two photos of Kelli Martinez.

 Photos courtesy of the Idaho Falls Police Department

UPDATE: Ms. Martinez has been safely located at this time. Mr. Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for Felony Aggravated Battery. Anyone with information on Logan Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.