Talen Tyacke-Jorgensen
The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Talen Tyacke-Jorgensen, a 15-year-old juvenile runaway.
Talen was last seen on February 19, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. and is believed to have left home during the night, prior to 11 a.m. the following morning.
Talen is approximately 5’4”, thin build, Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde hair. Talen may also us the names “Lou” or “Louis”. Talen has ties to Wyoming and may be in or traveling to Wyoming.
Anyone who has seen Talen since 10:30 p.m. on February 19, or who is aware of Talen’s current whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.
