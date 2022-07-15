Cylar Pasley

Cylar Pasley

UPDATE

Cylar has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for missing juvenile Cylar Pasley, a 9-year-old male.

Cylar has autism and was last seen at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the area of 1st Street between Woodruff Avenue and Hitt Road.

Cylar has blond hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a red shirt, blue swim trunks and no shoes.

Anyone who has seen Cylar or who is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to immediately call police dispatch at 208-529-1200.