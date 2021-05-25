CHUBBUCK — Police have identified the body found in a field west of Chubbuck on Saturday afternoon as a local man missing since last June.
The body has been identified as Karl Lockhart, a Chubbuck man who was 32 when he was officially reported missing by his family on July 14, 2020.
Lockhart last had contact with his family in June 2020, according to Idaho State Journal reports and the Idaho State Police Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
A local land surveyor found Lockhart’s body, which authorities said was badly decomposed, in a field near the end of North Nelson Lane just west of Chubbuck around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy of Lockhart’s body was completed in Ada County Monday, though it will remain there so that additional tests can be ran, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
It could take up to 90 days for the Bannock County Coroner’s Office to receive the autopsy report for Lockhart from Ada County once it’s completed. The autopsy report will likely shed more details about exactly when and potentially how Lockhart died.
Prior to the discovery of Lockhart’s body, his family had offered up a $1,000 reward for information about his disappearance. His father, Emmett Lockhart, told the Idaho State Journal in August last year that things had been going well for his son prior to his disappearance.
“He was doing really well,” Emmett Lockhart said. “He had just started up a new landscaping business.”
Chubbuck police last year said Lockhart had medical conditions that required him to have regular access to medications, though it’s unclear if such medical conditions contributed to his death.
Both the Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation into Lockhart’s disappearance last year and the discovery of his body on Saturday.
The sheriff's office said it appears as if Lockhart's body had been in the field for some time and that there is currently no evidence for them to believe that foul play was involved in his death.
Authorities have not ruled out anything in the investigation into Lockhart's death and encourage anyone that may have any information about his disappearance to contact Chubbuck investigators at 208-237-7172 or the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7123.
This is the second time a dead body has been discovered in the Chubbuck area so far this month. The body of 30-year-old Fort Hall resident Samantha Bear was found in a canal near Hiline Road and New Day Parkway on May 15. Authorities do not believe the deaths are connected in any way.
The investigations into both the discovery of Lockhart and Bear's bodies will remain active and ongoing, police said.