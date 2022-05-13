Terron Tvrdy
Police and a local family are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Terron Tvrdy, 22, was last seen in Chubbuck on Wednesday. He is not in possession of his cell phone, wallet or any identification and considered at risk, according to his family.
Tvrdy is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a circle tattoo on his upper left chest area.
Anyone with any information about Tvrdy's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172 or his family at 208-290-8377.
