Hannah Roble
Hannah Roble, who has been missing since September 2021, has this tattoo of Simba from The Lion King on her upper leg.
Hannah Roble, 28, has been missing since September 2021.
POCATELLO — A 28-year-old woman has been reported missing.
Pocatello police are asking for the public's help in locating Hannah Roble, who has been missing since September 2021.
Roble is described as being white with very long blond hair and blue eyes. She is five feet, nine inches tall and wears glasses.
Roble also has some missing teeth on the right side of her mouth, has a Simba tattoo on her upper leg and piercings on her lip and nose.
She may be near Pocatello or the surrounding areas.
If you have any information about Roble's whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100, your local law enforcement agency or Nancy at 720-763-1237.
