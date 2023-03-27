RIGBY — On 03/24/23 Rigby Police Department was dispatched to Motel 6 on 425 Farnsworth Way to investigate a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from a occupied room. Officers made contact with the male James E. Baker from Eugene, Oregon and female Stephanie E. Babb-Hackett from Eugene, Oregon occupants of the room.

Officers later obtained a search warrant for the room and a Chevrolet Tahoe registered to Stephanie E. Babb-Hackett.

