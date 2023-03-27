RIGBY — On 03/24/23 Rigby Police Department was dispatched to Motel 6 on 425 Farnsworth Way to investigate a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from a occupied room. Officers made contact with the male James E. Baker from Eugene, Oregon and female Stephanie E. Babb-Hackett from Eugene, Oregon occupants of the room.
Officers later obtained a search warrant for the room and a Chevrolet Tahoe registered to Stephanie E. Babb-Hackett.
A K9 and Deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office assisted. The K9 did a free air search of the vehicle, alerting to the presence of illegal narcotics.
Approximately 35 pounds of marijuana was located inside the Motel room and inside the Tahoe, an estimated street value of $175,000.00, along with 21 grams of meth, $816 cash and five firearms.
James E. Baker was arrested and charged with four different counts of trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Stephanie E. Babb- Hackett was arrested and charged with four counts of trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; oxycodone and possession of paraphernalia.
The case remains under investigation. Baker and Babb-Hackett are being held in the Jefferson County Jail and are awaiting a court date.
