POCATELLO — This Saturday, the local nonprofit Renegade Modified Sports is offering those with disabilities the chance to try their hand — and aim — at scoring points at the organization’s first-ever Cornhole Tournament at Alameda Park.
The event, held from 2 to 9 p.m., is open to people with disabilities of all ages and will feature prizes for the first three winners, food and beverage trucks selling gourmet hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches and beer, and music presented by a live DJ. KBear 101.5 will also be attending from 2 to 4 p.m.
The tournament is being spearheaded by the organization’s owners, mother-and-son pair Sarah and Derek Schulz, the latter of whom has a mild form of cerebral palsy that affects his movement and balance. Yet this hasn’t stopped him from tackling sports head on and achieving his own goals of playing in spite of his disability.
“Hard work does pay off and I want (people with disabilities) to feel good about themselves and their worth and not give up,” said Derek, who played football at Highland High School during his senior year and graduated in 2014. “I want them to see that when they push to be their best they can see a better outcome in their life.”
Modified Renegade Sports, an organization geared toward providing sports opportunities for people with disabilities and boosting self-esteem, was started in 2018 and plans to start launching more sports activities and events for high-school aged youth and adults.
They will be holding their first football camp on Oct. 7 at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena for all ages, and hope to branch out the variety of sports they’ll provide, such as basketball and baseball, and grow from there.
One sport in particular that Derek wants to launch is a form of contact football.
“A lot of our guys are super high functioning and a lot of us want to play a modified eight-man contact football,” Derek said. “That’s our goal.”
While Sarah said contact football will be something they’ll be working on providing down the road, it is the bonding experience and supportive camaraderie of sports they want to deliver to children with disabilities and their parents.
“They have a really good bond, the ones that show up every year,” she explained. “They’ve become really good friends and I think they need that support as well as parents do, too. It’s a different realm when you’re a parent with a child (with) a disability.”
After Derek’s positive experience playing football in high school, the duo wanted to let others have the same opportunity to have experiences he did.
“The whole reason we started Renegade was to give other people with disabilities (opportunities),” Sarah said. “Derek wanted them to feel the same way that he did, that he could accomplish anything.”
For those interested in attending the cornhole tournament, sign up starts at 1 p.m. and there is a $30 entry fee. If anyone wants to volunteer, Sarah said to come out at 11 a.m. or noon to help out.
For more information about the nonprofit, visit their Facebook page at Renegade Modified Sports, their Instagram page, @renegade.modified.sports, or call 208-339-8461.