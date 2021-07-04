UPDATE
On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:06 p.m., Michael Fleming succumbed to his injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY
On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9:09 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 77, south of Fort Hall.
Michael Fleming, 48, of Pocatello, was travelling northbound on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Fleming lost control of the vehicle and rolled it into the median.
Northbound lanes were blocked for approximately forty minutes.
Fleming was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.