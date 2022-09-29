Fire firefighters stock image file photo
Stock Image

IDAHO FALLS — Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire Wednesday evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.