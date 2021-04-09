DOWNEY — A motorist who stopped to help those involved in a Friday afternoon crash near Downey died after suffering a medical emergency at the scene, authorities said.
The collision between a GMC Sierra pickup truck and Freightliner semi occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Highway 91 near Red Rock Road.
The adult male motorist pulled over to help out at the accident scene when he suffered the medial emergency and died at the scene, the Bannock County Coroner's Office said.
The name of the deceased has not been released but he was a Bannock County resident.
The crash itself left one of the vehicle occupants injured.
State police said 33-year-old Lava Hot Springs resident Erich C. Johnson, a passenger in the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup involved in the wreck, was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the collision. An update on his condition has not yet been released.
State police said the wreck occurred when the Freightliner semi's driver, Newell R. Jenkins, 77, of Bancroft, tried to make a U-turn while traveling southbound on Highway 91 and collided head-on with the southbound GMC Sierra driven by Jeremiah J. Hancock, 37, of Lava Hot Springs.
The impact of the crash caused the GMC Sierra to careen off the left shoulder of Highway 91 and overturn.
Neither Hancock nor Johnson was wearing a seat belt, state police said. Jenkins was wearing a seat belt.
The wreck partially blocked Highway 91 for about 90 minutes.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.