A Pocatello man who was heading home to take his pregnant wife to her ultrasound appointment died in a head-on crash that shut down a local highway for hours on Tuesday.
The Power County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Kimball Ashcraft, age 29.
Ashcraft's family has started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help pay for his funeral expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, over $22,000 had been raised via the fundraiser, which can be found at gofund.me/83da01c2.
A GoFundMe news release about Ashcraft's death stated, "A horrific head-on crash near Aberdeen Tuesday took the life of 29-year-old Kimball Ashcraft, a husband and father who was preparing to welcome his second child into the world. Ashcraft was in a work vehicle heading home to take his wife, Krista, to her first ultrasound of the new pregnancy when the crash occurred on Highway 39."
Janet Jeppson, Krista's mother, stated in the news release, "Losing your best friend and partner is bad enough, but also the father to your child and unborn child is almost unbearable for her and she is really struggling. This wasn't the way she wanted to tell people about her pregnancy, since she has severe (polycystic ovary syndrome) and has lost several pregnancies early on, but it's part of the story at this point."
The couple has no life insurance, Jeppson added.
Ashcraft was a passenger in a southbound 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck that collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 39 south of Aberdeen around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho State Police said.
A 38-year-old man from American Falls was driving the Ford and a 23-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving the Silverado and both suffered injuries, authorities said. The Ford's driver was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle while the Silverado's driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
Their names and conditions haven't been released.
Ashcraft was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, state police said.
He was transported via ambulance from the crash scene to a local hospital where he died.
The crash shut down Highway 39 for about four hours.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.
