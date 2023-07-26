Chadwick William Rivers

 courtesy of the Bannock County Jail

POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl for two years beginning in 2018.

Chadwick William Rivers, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced to a unified 24 years in prison during a sentencing hearing on July 13 in front of 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola at the Bannock County Courthouse. Rivers must spend at least the next 10 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

