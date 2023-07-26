POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was recently sentenced to serve at least the next 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl for two years beginning in 2018.
Chadwick William Rivers, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced to a unified 24 years in prison during a sentencing hearing on July 13 in front of 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola at the Bannock County Courthouse. Rivers must spend at least the next 10 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.
Rivers was initially charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 and sexual abuse of a child under 16, both felonies, for having sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 4 and 6 in a Chubbuck home between 2018 and 2020, court records show.
He reached a plea agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors in February that resulted in the lewd conduct charge being dismissed. Rivers pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of a child under 16 charge, according to the plea agreement.
Chubbuck detectives began investigating the allegations against Rivers in June 2021 after the mother of the underage girl, who now lives out of state, contacted police to report that her daughter had disclosed the inappropriate sexual contact, according to Chubbuck police reports the Idaho State Journal previously obtained.
The underage girl completed a forensic interview with authorities in her home state, which was recorded and provided to Chubbuck police detectives, police said. Chubbuck police detectives reviewed the video footage, which depicted the underage girl again disclosing how Rivers allegedly sexually abused her, police said.
Chubbuck Police detectives were able to reach Rivers by phone in July 2021 and informed him of the allegations against him and requested he come into the police station for an interview, police said. Rivers told police he would need to verify with his boss when he could complete the interview and would call back, said police, adding that Rivers failed to call police back.
Chubbuck police officers submitted the case to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for the review of criminal charges in July 2021 and the two sex crime charges were ultimately filed against Rivers in August 2021.
Rivers was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail following the sentencing hearing earlier this month to await transport to an Idaho Department of Correction facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.