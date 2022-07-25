Handcuffs with gavel on a wood background

POCATELLO – Melvin Misael Alcaraz-Valdez, of Declo, Idaho, was sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, today.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Alcaraz-Valdez to 135 months. Alcaraz-Valdez, upon completion of his time, was ordered to serve an additional five years of supervised release.