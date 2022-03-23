POCATELLO — A man was rescued by neighbors and sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning during a fire that gutted his mobile home.
The 7:30 a.m. fire at a mobile home park on the 6000 block of South Fifth Avenue near the Bannock County Sheriff's Office destroyed the man's mobile home, damaged a car and two adjacent mobile homes and resulted in the temporary evacuation of neighboring residents.
The man's neighbors pulled him onto the porch of his burning residence and then Bannock County sheriff's deputies got him away from the flames and to a nearby Pocatello Fire Department ambulance, authorities said.
The man's two dogs, a black Labrador retriever and tan chihuahua, are believed to have fled the burning mobile home but they haven't been located.
The man suffered burns in the fire and was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. His name and condition were not immediately available.
The Pocatello Valley and Pocatello fire departments responded to the fire and extinguished most of the flames in about 30 minutes. Firefighters were still dousing the remaining hot spots as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire destroyed the man's mobile home and caused exterior damage to a car parked nearby and two adjacent mobile homes as well as a shed.
One of the man's neighbors reported the fire.
The people who lived in adjacent mobile homes were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze but have since been allowed to return.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.