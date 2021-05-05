POCATELLO — A local man who faced over four decades in prison for allegedly stabbing a woman with a drywall saw before attempting to strangle her has reached a plea deal with prosecutors that reduces the maximum amount of time he could spend in jail to six months, according to court records.
Jordan J. Steele, 30, of Pocatello, has reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that resulted in the dismissal of three felony charges — aggravated battery, attempted strangulation and an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime. Prosecutors then filed a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, of which Steele pleaded guilty to on April 12.
Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Alan Boehme told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that the plea agreement was reached “in part based on a discussion I had with the victim in the case, who indicated that she didn’t want (Steele) to have to face the consequences of a felony charge.”
According to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained in May 2020, Steele was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery and one count of felony attempted strangulation in connection to the May 12, 2020, incident that occurred at a residence in downtown Pocatello.
Pocatello police learned of the incident after officers were dispatched to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello around 3:30 a.m. on May 12, 2020, regarding an assault victim, police said. Police spoke to the alleged victim in the case who was being treated at PMC for injuries allegedly inflicted by Steele.
The woman said Steele had thrown an ottoman at her, stabbed her with a drywall saw in the upper right arm and had attempted to strangle her, police said.
A Pocatello police officer said in his report about the incident that he observed injuries on the woman consistent with her statement.
Police then drove to the downtown Pocatello residence where the incident occurred and made contact with Steele, who told them he had no recollection of what happened, police said.
Police charged Steele with aggravated battery and attempted strangulation, arrested him and booked him into the Bannock County Jail. Steele would later post a $30,000 and was released from jail.
According to the amended criminal complaint charging Steele with the misdemeanor domestic battery charge, he “by the use of force or violence, did strike an adult."
The maximum penalty for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Idaho is up to six months in county jail or a fine of up to $1,000.
Had Steele been convicted of the three felony charges — aggravated battery, attempted strangulation and the enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, in this case a drywall saw — he would have faced up to 45 years in prison.
Steele is set to appear in front of Judge Thomas W. Clark at the Bannock County Courthouse for a sentencing hearing on May 18.