POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello.
The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said.
Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash.
The wreck occurred while Overmeyer was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Interstate 15. The car left the freeway, entered the median, overturned and caught on fire, authorities said.
Overmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.
According to his obituary, Overmeyer was born in Salt Lake City.
"Dallin was a man of many talents, regularly expanding his mind and learning more about things that interested him," his obituary said. "Many were impressed by the scope of his knowledge. He expressed his creativity through art and video creations, and took his love of electronics into his work. Growing plants, being outdoors and caring for animals were several ways he pursued his love of nature. Dallin was well known for his loving heart and kindness towards others, spending much of his time lifting up those around him. His life’s goal was to be a positive influence in the world."
Friends and family members have launched an online fundraiser to help pay for Overmeyer’s funeral, accessible by visiting gofund.me/c92679d3. Over 40 people have contributed $3,060 toward the fundraiser's $15,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.
Funeral services for Overmeyer will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, at the Malad, Idaho, stake center, located at 1250 North 1100 West in Malad.
Friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Malad cemetery.
State police, Pocatello police, Chubbuck police, Bannock County sheriff’s deputies, the Pocatello Fire Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue responded to the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.