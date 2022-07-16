Ambulance night stock image file photo ISJ
Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:09 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 98 near Blackfoot in Bingham County.

A 70-year old male, from Rigby, Idaho was driving a 2021 Kenworth Semi southbound when he left the lane of travel and rolled the semi.

The driver was wearing his seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The off ramp at milepost 98 was blocked for approximately an hour.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.