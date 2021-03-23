POCATELLO — The Pocatello man injured in a motorcycle crash on the city’s west bench on Saturday night now faces multiple felony charges for the incident, according to court records.
Anthony Craig Rentelman, 41, has been charged with felony driving under the influence and felony injury to a child after crashing the motorcycle he was allegedly driving while drunk with his juvenile son on board, court records say.
The incident began to unfold around 10:10 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to Valleyview Drive for the report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained on Monday.
Upon arrival, police located a man, later identified as Rentelman, lying in the middle of the street and a juvenile boy later identified as Rentelman’s son standing on the side of the road, police said.
The boy told police that he was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when the driver, his father, lost control and crashed, police said. The boy suffered several abrasions to his body, but his injuries were not serious and did not require hospitalization, police said.
Rentelman was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
Valleyview Drive was temporarily shut down by police because of the crash.
Police could smell alcohol on Rentleman's breath but he refused to allow police to conduct a roadside breathalyzer test to determine his blood alcohol content, said police, adding that they then reviewed Rentelman’s criminal record and learned he had been convicted of felony driving under the influence in July 2017.
Police requested and were granted a search warrant from a local judge to get permission to test Rentelman’s blood alcohol content via a blood draw, which staff at Portneuf Medical Center completed, police said.
Rentleman remained hospitalized at PMC until Sunday afternoon. He was then arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which Hunn set Rentelman’s bond at $50,000.
Rentelman is due back in court on March 30 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from magistrate to district court in preparation that the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the felony injury to a child and felony driving under the influence charges, Rentelman faces at least one and up to 20 years in prison and up to $55,000 in fines.