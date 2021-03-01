POCATELLO — A local man accused of sexually abusing a now-teenage girl numerous times throughout a 10-year span was sentenced Monday to a decade in prison with retained jurisdiction.
During a sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse Monday afternoon, Aaron Steven Park, 39, of Pocatello, and his Pocatello attorney Rylie Fry appeared via Zoom.
Judge Robert C. Naftz sentenced Park as part of a binding plea agreement Park reached with Bannock County prosecutors in December 2020. That plea bargain involved prosecutors dismissing the felony lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 charge filed against Park in exchange for him pleading guilty to a felony injury to a child charge.
Naftz imposed a unified 10-year prison sentence against Park, ordering Park to serve at least three of those years in prison before being eligible for parole. However, Naftz also suspended the prison sentence and retained jurisdiction in the case.
Also known as a “rider,” a prison sentence with retained jurisdiction requires Park to receive sexual abuse treatment while incarcerated at an Idaho Department of Correction facility for a period of up to one year. If Park successfully completes the “rider” program, Naftz has the option to order Park be released from Idaho Department of Correction custody and placed on probation for the remainder of the imposed prison term. If he is unsuccessful in the program, Naftz can relinquish the retained jurisdiction and order Park serve the remainder of his sentence in a state penitentiary.
The results of a court-ordered psychosexual evaluation found that Park was a low-risk to reoffend.
Before being sentenced, Park apologized to the victim in the case and to her family for the pain this incident has caused in their life. Park asked for a sentence of probation and informed the court he was already enrolled and would continue receiving sexual abuse treatment.
The victim in the case had planned to provide the court with an impact statement Monday, but ultimately declined after learning it must be provided in open court and included in the official court record. The victim’s mother noted this incident has caused her family extensive suffering and requested Park receive sexual abuse treatment.
Park was charged in April 2020 after the now-teenage victim in the case told Pocatello police detectives he sexually abused her multiple times, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained last spring. The charging document against Park states he committed lewd and lascivious conduct with a child with the intent to arouse and gratify his lust, passion or sexual desire over a 10-year period beginning around Aug. 1, 2010, when the victim was just 5 years old.
During his interview with Pocatello police, Park said he had developed an addiction to sex and pornography around the time the abuse began, adding that he rationalized the behavior as a “means to an end,” police said. Park also told police during an interview that he would reward the victim with candy for engaging in the sexual acts.
Initially, Park faced up to life in prison had he been convicted of the felony lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 charge. After pleading guilty to and being sentenced to a “rider” for the felony injury to a child charge, Park will not be required to register as a sex offender.