An ongoing police investigation that began in early 2020 has resulted in a local man being accused of failing to report a death.
Joshua Jay Bluemel, 38, of Downey, was charged in Bannock County on Feb. 23 with two felonies for failing to report the death of his 60-year-old housemate, Richard Wiggill, as well as destroying evidence related to the case, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The investigation that resulted in charges against Bluemel began on March 25, 2020, when Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Downey home he shared with Wiggill after neighbors had found Wiggill dead, deputies said.
The neighbors had loaned Wiggill a .22-caliber handgun and had been trying to retrieve the firearm for several days when they ultimately entered the home through a dog door and discovered Wiggill dead in his upstairs bedroom, deputies said.
The neighbors advised the deputies two dogs were living in the home, a Labrador retriever and a pit bull-boxer mix, that had partially consumed Wiggill, deputies said. The neighbors also informed deputies that Wiggill lived with another man, who they identified as Bluemel, deputies said. The deputies noted they were familiar with Bluemel because he was wanted at the time in connection to felony forgery charges.
The last time any of the neighbors had been in contact with Wiggill was on March 22, 2020, three days prior to deputies being called to the home, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office was also unable to locate the keys to Wiggill’s home and his cell phone, police said.
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office responded to the home and detailed the condition of Wiggill’s body before taking custody of it. The body was then stored at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello and deputies noted in their reports that an autopsy would be conducted, deputies said.
Bluemel was located on March 25, arrested on the outstanding warrant and then transported to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for an interview, deputies said.
Bluemel, who’s story changed numerous times over the course of the investigation, initially said he had moved out of the home he shared with Wiggill on March 20, 2020, and only returned to the home once on March 22, 2020, to make himself something to eat, according to the deputies’ incident report.
Bluemel then told police that he had been back to the residence once every day since March 20, 2020, as he had nowhere else to go, adding that he was sleeping in a car parked in front of the home, deputies said.
Additionally, Bluemel said he was aware of the .22-caliber handgun that was loaned to Wiggill, that he used the gun once to shoot a skunk on the property and that it should still be located in a leather holster inside Wiggill’s bedroom, though it was not located there, according to deputies.
Bluemel was also aware of a Case tractor that Wiggill owned, telling deputies that Wiggill had arranged to have it restored with a tractor dealer before his death and that he helped the dealer load and take the tractor around 1 a.m. on March 21, 2020, deputies said. Bluemel would later provide numerous different dates and times that the trailer was taken.
Following the interview, Bluemel was then incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on the felony forgery charge.
Deputies continued to investigate the incident on March 26, 2020, taking numerous photographs and video of the condition of the home and Wiggill’s body, according to deputies’ reports. Deputies requested the assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in locating Wiggill’s tractor, though the two dealerships in Preston were not in possession of the equipment. One employee valued the tractor at approximately $3,000, deputies said.
An autopsy of Wiggill’s body was set to occur on March 27, 2020, in Ada County but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, no autopsy has been done on Wiggill’s body, but prosecutors say it’s likely that Wiggill’s body will be exhumed so that an autopsy can be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.
On April 1, 2020, deputies were informed that Wiggill’s tractor had been located. The deputies responded to the home where the tractor was found, verified it belonged to Wiggill and seized it, police said.
The man who was in possession of the tractor contacted police on April 2, 2020, and explained that Bluemel told him that Wiggill had given Bluemel permission to sell the tractor even though the man had inquired about it on several previous occasions and was told the tractor could not be sold because it belonged to a family trust, deputies said. The man told deputies that he traded Bluemel $300 and a motorcycle for the tractor, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies interviewed Bluemel again on April 2, 2020, and this time he admitted to trading the tractor for the $300 and a Suzuki DR350 motorcycle, deputies said. Bluemel said the tractor was loaded into a trailer during the early morning hours on March 23, 2020, adding that he believed Wiggill was still alive at the time because he heard movement in the upstairs bedroom, but conceded the sound could have come from Wiggill’s dog, according to deputies. Bluemel told deputies that he already spent the money and sold the motorcycle to a man in Wyoming, deputies said.
Deputies on April 3, 2020, executed search warrants for Wiggill’s phone records and a free texting service that Bluemel said was his primary source of communication, deputies said. The results of the search warrants indicated Wiggill’s phone was used for an outgoing call on March 23, 2020, and a text message on March 24, 2020, of which both were believed to have been made after the day authorities thought Wiggill died on March 22, 2020, deputies said.
Deputies in April 2020 noted they did not have sufficient evidence to indicate any foul play had taken place in regards to Wiggill’s death.
The deputies noted the case was going to be forwarded to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for the review of felony grand theft by possession of stolen property charges against Bluemel because they believed Bluemel took advantage of Wiggill’s death to sell the tractor owned by the family trust, using Wiggill’s cell phone and mobile hotspot to orchestrate the sale, deputies said.
The investigation into Bluemel in connection to Wiggill’s death picked up again in January 2022 when a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy received information from an Idaho State Police trooper who had been living with Wiggill’s neighbor for the last several months. Deputies decided to interview Bluemel again.
On Feb. 2, 2022, deputies interviewed Bluemel at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for over four hours, deputies said. During the interview, Bluemel said he actually discovered Wiggill dead in the home around 8 a.m. on March 20, 2022, according to the sheriff’s office. Bluemel said he and Wiggill had argued the night before about unauthorized charges on Wiggill’s credit card, deputies said.
Bluemel said he “freaked out” when he saw Wiggill was dead and that he did not report the death because he didn’t want to be arrested on the outstanding forgery warrant, deputies said. Bluemel also said he was in possession of Wiggill’s cell phone from the moment he discovered him dead up until about 5 p.m. on March 24, 2020, adding that he broke the phone in half and threw it away following the tractor sale, deputies said.
Furthermore, Bluemel told deputies that he and Wiggill were involved in a confrontation during the early morning hours of March 20, 2020, though the way he explained the story changed numerous times, deputies said.
Eventually, Bluemel told the deputies that a verbal argument ended with Bluemel grabbing Wiggill by the shoulder to forcefully lead him upstairs to his bedroom and that Wiggill struck the side of his head on a doorway, deputies said. Deputies noted that Bluemel pantomimed the interaction, which would have resulted in Wiggill striking his face, head and body on the doorway, deputies said. Bluemel told the deputies the strike to Wiggill’s head would have been medium to hard, according to the sheriff’s office reports.
Bluemel was subsequently charged with the felony for failing to report a death and destroying evidence, Wiggill’s cell phone, and the case was marked for additional follow-up, deputies said.
Bluemel was already incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on previous charges, but he appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Feb. 23, 2022, during which his bond was set at $50,000.
He is due back in court on March 2 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the charges against him, Bluemel faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $60,000 fine.