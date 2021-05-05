POCATELLO — A local man who allegedly engaged in sexual encounters with a 13-year-old boy will not be required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to reduced charges, according to court records.
Dennis Justin Wright, 25, of Pocatello, was initially charged in August 2019 with rape and lewd conduct against a minor child, both felony charges, after he allegedly used a social networking and dating app geared toward gay, bisexual and transgender people to arrange sexual encounters with the boy in May 2019, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained in 2019.
In December 2020, the felony rape and lewd conduct charges were dismissed and two felony counts of injury to a child were filed as part of a plea arrangement with Bannock County prosecutors. Wright was set to plead guilty to the amended charges of felony injury to a child this past February. However, the judge assigned to the case, Rick Carnaroli, did not accept the plea deal based on Wright refusing to admit to particular elements of the alleged crime that would have served as a factual basis for the amended felony injury to a child charges, according to court records.
After Carnaroli refused to accept the plea deal, the rape and lewd conduct charges were reinstated and the case appeared as if it was heading to trial.
But Wright on April 16 entered into another plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that again dismissed the felony rape and lewd conduct charges in exchange for the two felony injury to a child charges.
On Monday Wright appeared in front of Carnaroli again and pleaded guilty to the two felony charges of injury to a child. The plea agreement between Wright and prosecutors was binding, meaning that once Carnaroli accepted it he was bound to enforce the terms of the agreement.
The agreement included terms that if a psychosexual evaluation found Wright was a low-risk to reoffend and that there were no other victims that he would be sentenced to a term of probation and ordered to pay a fine.
Wright’s Pocatello attorney, Craig Parrish, told Carnaroli on Monday that a psychosexual evaluation was completed in October 2020. On Wednesday, Parrish told the Journal the psychosexual evaluation found Wright to be a low-risk to reoffend and uncovered no additional victims.
Therefore, Carnaroli, during a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 28, will be obligated to sentence Wright to probation and order him to pay a fine. How long Wright will be placed on probation and how long the underlying prison term would be if he is found to violate that probation is at Carnaroli’s discretion, which in both cases could be up to 20 years. It also means Wright will not have to register as a sex offender because he pleaded guilty to charges that are not sexual in nature.
According to a redacted police report included in the affidavits of probable cause the Journal obtained in 2019, Wright and his former roommate, Joel Abraham Mingura, 33, of Pocatello, and the underage teenage boy first met each other via Grindr, which boasts that it is “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people.”
Mingura and the 13-year-old boy made plans to meet up in the parking lot of the Pine Ridge Mall on May 24, 2019, police said. Mingura picked up the boy and drove back to his Pocatello home where he and the boy performed sexual acts on each other, police said. Mingura then drove the 13-year-old boy back to the mall parking lot, police said.
On May 25, 2019, Wright and the boy also began texting each other using Grindr, police said. Wright picked the 13-year-old boy up from a gas station parking lot in Chubbuck and drove him back to the Pocatello home Wright shared with Mingura, police said.
Wright and the 13-year-old boy performed sexual acts on each other at the home, police said. Afterward, Wright drove the underage teenage boy back to the gas station, police said.
Wright and the boy also engaged in various sexual acts on May 26, 2019, according to police.
Authorities learned of the alleged sexual abuse from the mother of the 13-year-old boy after she uncovered the messages sent between the boy, Wright and Mingura on the Grindr app on the boy’s phone.
After discovering the messages on the phone, the boy’s mother drove to the home Mingura and Wright shared to confront them, police said. The mother arrived at the home and made contact with Wright, who explained he thought the 13-year-old boy was older than he actually was.
On Aug. 6, 2019, the Pocatello Police Department submitted the case to Bannock County prosecutors who subsequently filed the felony charges against Mingura and Wright.
In February 2020, Mingura agreed to testify against Wright for a reduced charge. In exchange for his testimony, the charge Mingura initially faced, one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, was reduced to two misdemeanor counts of battery, court records say.
As part of the plea agreement, Mingura received a sentence of four years of supervised misdemeanor probation.
Had Wright been convicted of the felony rape and lewd conduct charges, he faced up to life in prison.