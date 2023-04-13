CHUBBUCK — A local man died after his car crashed into a concrete barrier on a busy Chubbuck street on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Anthony J. Doublerunner Jr., 54, of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office said.
Authorities said Doublerunner's car, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, was headed southbound on Yellowstone Avenue around 8:50 p.m. when it struck the concrete barrier between Interstate 86 and Burnside Avenue at a high rate of speed. Police said the car had been traveling for over a half-mile in Yellowstone's center turn lane before striking the concrete barrier.
The vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision. Local residents assisted Chubbuck police in removing Doublerunner from his burning car and helped Chubbuck firefighters extinguish the flames, police said.
Chubbuck police said they're thankful for the heroic efforts of people at the scene to assist emergency responders.
Doublerunner was the car's only occupant. He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
Yellowstone Avenue was shut down for several hours because of the crash.
Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck. Also assisting at the scene were Pocatello police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and Idaho State Police.
The crash remains under investigation by Chubbuck police.
