UPDATE: Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on July 14 in the area of 113th South and Pinehurst Drive.
The driver of the vehicle involved, Taylor Starnes, 29, of Idaho Falls, succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Monday morning.
Deputies, along with two ambulances and two engines from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, responded to the scene and found the vehicle upside down in the canal, submerged in approximately 4 feet of water.
Upon arrival, first responders noted several bystanders who were wet from attempting to reach Starnes and free him from the vehicle. A deputy was able to jump in the water, break the window and cut Starnes from his seatbelt, pulling him out and to the bank where CPR was started. Another deputy dove in the water and was able to make sure no other victims were trapped inside.
Despite the unfortunate outcome, deputies and fire personnel are grateful for the quick action of witnesses in relaying information to dispatch and attempting to free Starnes from the submerged vehicle.
ORIGINAL RELEASE:
Alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash and Deputies are continuing to investigate.
One Deputy was injured by the hot exhaust from the vehicle during the rescue and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel.
Subsequently, a separate motorist was contacted by a Deputy doing traffic control on the scene suspected of being intoxicated. Deputies began a separate DUI investigation resulting in that driver being cited for Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence.
Alcohol related crashes claim far too many lives in Idaho. These incidents put the lives of motorists, rescuers and others in danger the moment an intoxicated person gets behind the wheel.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies remind everyone who uses alcohol or other intoxicating substances to make the smart choice and avoid getting behind the wheel.
Be responsible, don’t put your life and others in danger by driving under the influence.