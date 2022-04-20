A local man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on a rural East Idaho road.
Authorities identified the deceased as Adam Wade Judy, 45, of Idaho Falls.
Idaho State Police said Judy was ejected from his 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck and died at the scene of the 9 a.m. crash.
The wreck occurred while Judy was driving northbound on Bassett Road, north of 100 North, in Jefferson County, state police said.
"The vehicle went off the right shoulder, came back on the road, went off the left shoulder, and rolled, coming to rest off the roadway," state police said.
Judy, the lone occupant of the pickup, was not wearing a seat belt, authorities said.
Bassett Road was partially blocked for over two hours because of the crash.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Quick Response Unit, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Bonneville EMS.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
