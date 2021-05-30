On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 02:20 A.M., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Reservation Rd and Hiline Rd near Chubbuck.
Elias Trahant, 26, of Fort Hall, was traveling northbound on Hiline in a 2011 Dodge Avenger. Trahant went off the road and his vehicle rolled. Trahant was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Next of kin has been notified.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock Ambulance, and Fort Hall Fire and EMS.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.