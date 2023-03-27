POCATELLO — A local man convicted Friday of molesting two young girls was released from jail the same day after posting a $20,000 bond.
Jacob Daniel Davis, 28, of Chubbuck, was convicted of two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 following a jury trial at the Bannock County Courthouse that lasted four days.
He was charged with two counts of lewd conduct in 2021.
The felony lewd conduct charges were filed against Davis following an investigation involving police in both Chubbuck and northern Utah that initially began in late 2020 and early 2021.
Court records indicate Davis was accused of molesting one girl between September 2018 and May 2020 beginning when the girl was 4 years old and another girl during the same time period beginning when she was 2 years old.
Both girls participated in the forensic interviews in Pocatello and in northern Utah, during which they made disclosures about Davis sexually abusing them.
Davis was issued a summons to appear in court in December 2021.
His trial began Tuesday and ended Friday morning. The jury returned with a guilty verdict on both counts about 5 1/2 hours later.
Davis took the stand in his own defense during the trial. The victims did not testify.
The molestation of the young girls occurred in Lava Hot Springs and Chubbuck, and Davis was related to both victims, authorities said.
Davis was represented by attorney Stratton Laggis of Pocatello.
The prosecution was handled by Erin Tognetti, Bannock County's senior deputy prosecuting attorney.
Davis was remanded to the Bannock County Jail pending his June 5 sentencing. However, the judge in the case, Javier Gabiola, decided to set a $20,000 bond amount for Davis following his conviction.
Davis posted the bond just a few hours after he was jailed and was released, authorities said.
Each count of lewd conduct that Davis was convicted of carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
