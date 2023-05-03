Trenton Jared Powell (new)

POCATELLO – A federal jury convicted Trenton Powell, 43, of Pocatello, of eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of receipt of child pornography on Tuesday following a six-day trial at the federal courthouse in Pocatello, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill presided over the trial, which began on April 25, and concluded with guilty verdicts on May 2.

