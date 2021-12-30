POCATELLO — Mark Neiwirth, an adjunct professor of piano at Idaho State University, is celebrating his 50th year of teaching the piano.
"I was reading through an old diary that I kept when I was in junior high, when I was 14," he said. "I was teaching neighborhood kids in Kimberly, Idaho."
Neiwirth grew up in the small town of Malta, Idaho. His family moved to Kimberly when he was 13 so he would be able to learn from more experienced piano teachers. He has been playing the piano since he was 6 years old. At the age of 9, he wanted to play professionally after attending a concert with his mother.
"I saw that man in a tuxedo and a big, black piano on stage," he said. "And I said, 'that's what I want to do.'"
Neiwirth studied at Manhattan School of Music in New York City. With the help of Columbia Artists Management, he was able to perform in concerts all across the country. In 1985, he moved back to Idaho to be closer to his family and to further develop his teaching skills.
"I have developed a really great love of teaching piano," Neiwirth explained. "I've had hundreds of students in 50 years."
Many of his students have gone on to have professional piano-playing careers of their own. One even had the chance to play on Broadway and won a Tony Award. Others have earned their doctorate degrees and are teaching in universities.
Neiwirth's specialty is teaching junior high and high school students.
"It's a pleasure for me to watch the progress from year to year," he said. "They work so hard, and it's so hard for them. Then there's this threshold that they go over and then suddenly it makes sense. Then they make tremendous progress."
Neiwirth has also been an adjunct professor at ISU for 17 years. As an adjunct professor, he only takes on a few students per semester, but he loves being part of the faculty at ISU.
He has had the opportunity to play in several orchestras as a concert pianist. He's played with the orchestra in Sun Valley every August for 16 years. He has even played in concerts in countries such as India and South Africa.
"I became enamored with the people," he said. "And I hope to go back someday."
Neiwirth plans to continue teaching piano lessons for the rest of his life. He remembers his teachers from when he was younger.
"Most of them were in their 70s," he said. "I used to listen to them tell me stories of when they were young. It seemed like that was centuries ago. Now I'm telling my students stories of when I was young and it seems like it was centuries ago to them."
Neiwirth teaches classical music. He loves playing music from every era, and showing students how the piano has evolved over the centuries. One of his favorite composers is Beethoven.
"I try to give my students a thorough, technical background of scales and theory," he said. "I try to teach them different performance practices or styles of playing."
Neiwirth will be celebrating his 65th birthday soon, and he looks forward to teaching piano lessons in the years to come.