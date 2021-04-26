A local man facing felony sex crime charges in Bannock County after a citizen posed as an underage girl and staged a meeting with him last year now faces two more sex crime charges in Minidoka County after he again enticed a 13-year-old’s online persona.
This time the 13-year-old girl Desmund Shea Borzymowski, 26, of Twin Falls, allegedly asked to perform numerous sex acts with was not a Pocatello man inspired by the show Chris Hansen hosted on NBC for several years in the early 2000s, “To Catch a Predator,” which is similar to an incident involving Borzymowski in Pocatello in July 2020, but was actually an undercover Rupert police officer, according to court records.
Borzymowski, who moved from Pocatello to Twin Falls after being charged in Bannock County with one count of felony enticing a child through the use of the internet on July 15, 2020, now faces additional charges for enticing a child through the use of the internet and sexually exploiting a minor, both felonies, in Minidoka County.
The incident in Minidoka County began to unfold in January 2021 when Borzymowski began conversing with an undercover Rupert police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on an application called Whisper, which Webwise says is an anonymous social networking app that involves users posting confessions or statements, either fact or fiction, by superimposing text on a picture.
Whisper is the same application Borzymowski used to allegedly solicit sex from who he thought was an underage girl in Pocatello that turned out to be a 21-year-old man, who recorded the encounter using his cellphone and posted the video to a Facebook page he created, Idaho Against Child Predators. According to the police report related to Borzymowski’s new charges in Minidoka County, Whisper is common platform for adults to pursue sexual encounters with underage girls and boys and for the distribution of child sexual abuse material.
Almost immediately after the undercover police officer created a post on Whisper, a user with the name “Smith_Spent,” later identified as Borzymowski replied, beginning with casual responses, police said. After the police officer indicated his persona “was almost 14,” the conversation “quickly became sexual,” said police, indicating that Borzymowski began replying with the various sexual acts he wanted the girl to perform.
Over the course of several weeks, Borzymowski provided the undercover police officer with identifying information about him such as his age, stature and about a tattoo of a barcode on his neck. Borzymowski then told the officer that he was “currently being adjudicated for attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, was considered a ‘pedophile,’ liked younger females, preferred females in the ‘6th grade,’ preferred pornographic incest materials involving females, and had previously attempted to sexually abuse a female relative,” according to the police report.
Borzymowski asked for explicit nude photos of the underage child, sent pornographic images and links, and sent what appeared to be nude photos of other underage girls, police said. The police officer told Borzymowski he was only age 13 on at least 15 different occasions, police said.
In addition to the felony sex crime case in Bannock County, the officer indicated in his report that Borzymowski was previously convicted in Kootenai County for sexually abusing an underage girl, of which court records for that case are sealed via judicial order.
Police were able to use geo-tagging data to uncover GPS coordinates of the replies Borzymowski was sending, which matched the Twin Falls home Borzymowski was living at, police said.
On February 9, 2021, Rupert police officers and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Borzymowski’s home. Officers located Borzymowski at the residence and interviewed him after he waived his Miranda warning.
During the interview, Borzymowski said he didn’t know why he was soliciting the undercover police officer for sex and that he used both his cell phone and computer to access pornography. Police subsequently seized Borzymowski’s computer and cell phone and arrested him on the two felony sex crime charges.
Borzymowski was set to appear in court on Monday in connection to his charge in Bannock County where he was expected to change his plea from not guilty to guilty but the hearing was vacated. That case is now scheduled to go to trial on July 13. If convicted of the felony enticing a minor using the internet charge in Bannock County, Borzymowski faces up to 15 years in prison.
After Borzymowski was charged with the felony sex crime in Bannock County and arrested in July, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Bannock County Jail, according to court records. He then moved from Pocatello to Twin Falls, police said.
Borzymowski’s next scheduled court hearing on the enticing of a child through the use of the internet and a sexual exploitation of a minor charges in Minidoka County is a status conference on Tuesday. That case is currently scheduled for trial on May 26.
If Borzymowski is convicted of the two charges in Minidoka County, he faces up to 45 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.