A local man survived an early Friday morning crash during which his pickup truck overturned and he was ejected.
Jose Bravo, 33, of Aberdeen, was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he was airlifted after first being transported to Power County Hospital following the 2 a.m. Friday wreck near American Falls.
State police said that Bravo was driving southbound on Highway 39 in his 2003 Dodge Ram when the pickup went off the right shoulder and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.
Bravo, who was ejected during the wreck, was transported by ground ambulance to Power County Hospital in American Falls before being flown via emergency helicopter to PMC.
He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, state police said.