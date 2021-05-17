POCATELLO — A 36-year-old Pocatello man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 16 was acquitted during a recent jury trial in Bannock County, according to court records.
Raad Borhan Ibrahim had been accused of performing a sex act in front of a 13-year-old girl at a Pocatello home on April 6, 2019, which resulted in him being criminally charged with one count of felony sexual abuse by inducing, causing or permitting a minor under 16 years of age to witness an act of sexual conduct, court records say.
According to police reports that the Idaho State Journal obtained in 2019, Ibrahim had engaged in consensual sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old girl’s mother after the pair had consumed alcohol together at the woman’s Pocatello home.
Ibrahim and the woman fell asleep in the living room after engaging in sexual intercourse, with Ibrahim sleeping on a couch and the woman sleeping on a mattress on the floor adjacent to the couch, police said. A short while later, the woman awoke and saw that Ibrahim was no longer sleeping on the couch, police said. The woman got up and walked toward the back bedroom of the home where her daughter was sleeping when “Ibrahim had walked past her quickly as if he had been startled by her walking toward him,” according to the police report.
Police then interviewed the 13-year-old girl who said that she observed Ibrahim masturbating while standing in the doorway of her bedroom, police said. The girl told police that Ibrahim’s pants were not pulled down to expose his genitals but that she saw and heard his hand moving back and forth in a manner consistent with masturbation.
In May 2019, the 13-year-old girl testified during a preliminary hearing, which is a type of hearing that involves prosecutors presenting evidence in the case that would warrant it being elevated from the magistrate to district level in preparation that the case goes to trial. During that hearing, the girl testified that she did not in fact witness Ibrahim masturbating, but inferred that it probably happened considering the sounds and motions that she heard and saw.
The Sixth District Judge assigned to the case Thomas W. Clark found there was sufficient evidence to bind Ibrahim’s case over to the district level.
During the recent trial, the girl again testified that she believed Ibrahim was masturbating in her doorway but never actually saw the act, she only inferred that it was happening because of the motion and sounds she observed, said Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog, adding that it's possible her testimony is what resulted in some amount of reasonable doubt among the jury.
A jury last week apparently did not find there was sufficient evidence to prove that Ibrahim did in fact masturubate in front of the child and returned a not guilty verdict on the sexual abuse of a minor child under 16 charge Ibrahim faced.
Had he been convicted of the crime, Ibrahim faced up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
Ibrahim’s Pocatello attorney, Richard Blok, told the Journal that he was thrilled regarding the jury’s verdict.
“We’re obviously thrilled with the outcome,” Blok said. “The jury did its job here and did it under tough circumstances considering it was one of the first juries to convene post-COVID. Justice was certainly served here.”
Ibrahim’s legal troubles are far from over, however.
Before being accused of masturbating in front of the underage girl, Ibrahim was charged on July 24, 2018, with one count of felony rape for allegedly forcing a then-22-year-old woman to engage in sexual acts at her Pocatello home on July 10, 2017, according to police reports the Journal recently obtained.
The rape allegedly occurred after the woman allowed Ibrahim to use the shower in her residence, as Ibrahim’s home — the former Sky Lounge Hookah bar at 440 E. Center St. in Pocatello — did not include any shower facilities, police said.
The woman told police that Ibrahim forcefully held her down and raped her, ejaculated onto her hardwood floor and then used a sock in the room to clean up, police said.
Pocatello police first learned about the incident after the woman went to Portneuf Medical Center’s emergency room on July 14, 2017, to report the alleged rape. PMC staff conducted a rape kit test, which was subsequently turned over to Pocatello police.
Between the time Ibrahim allegedly raped the victim and when she reported the rape, she did engage in sexual intercouse with another man, police said.
Police would later execute a search warrant at the woman’s home, seizing various items of interest including the sock Ibrahim allegedly used to clean up after the rape, police said.
In May 2018, the laboratory results of from the Idaho State Police crime lab returned the results of both the rape kit and the sock that Ibrahim allegedly used to clean up, police said. Though the rape kit only returned the DNA of the other man the woman had engaged in consensual sex with, the DNA on the sock matched Ibrahim’s DNA, which was previously obtained via court order, police said.
Ibrahim was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail on the felony rape charge. Ibrahim would bond out of jail in October 2018 and remain free until he was arrested in April 2019 in connection to the sexual abuse of a minor under 16 charge. Now that the latter case is resolved, Ibrahim remains out of jail on bond in connection to the 2018 rape case.
Ibrahim plans to take the felony rape case to trial in early September, Herzog said, though an exact trial date has not yet been set.
“Mr. Ibrahim has asserted his innocence from the beginning in this matter and is looking forward to his day in court,” Blok said regarding the rape allegation.
Herzog declined to comment on the outcome of the jury trial last week, in part because of Ibrahim’s pending rape case.