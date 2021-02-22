A local father accused of seriously injuring his infant son earlier this month has been extradited to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello from Salt Lake City, according to court records.
Austin Lee Trujillo, 24, was transported to the Bannock County Jail on Friday after being arrested in Salt Lake City on Feb. 11 following an incident at an apartment on the 600 block of East Old Highway 30 in Inkom on Feb. 8.
Trujillo is facing one count of felony injury to a child for the incident.
The incident began to unfold shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 8 when the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Trujillo stating his son “was not responding or breathing,” according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained on Monday.
At the apartment, Trujillo told a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he placed his infant son, who has not yet celebrated his first birthday, down to sleep around 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The infant boy continued to cry after he was put down to sleep, said Trujillo, adding that he went into the baby’s bedroom to help the baby “self soothe” twice between 8:30 p.m. and the time he contacted the sheriff’s office shortly before 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The child was initially transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment before being airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Authorities said the infant remains in serious condition at Primary Children’s.
Emergency room doctors at PMC and the Medical Director for Safe and Healthy Families at Primary Children's Hospital, Toni Laskey, confirmed to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office that the infant boy’s injuries were “non-accidental and were consistent with child abuse and shaking the baby violently,” the sheriff’s office said.
Doctors advised the sheriff’s office that the child sustained a skull fracture, brain bleeding, retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes and bruises to his face, hands and ears.
Trujillo was subsequently charged with felony injury to a child in Bannock County before being arrested in Salt Lake City and jailed there until he was extradited back to Idaho, according to court records.
The child’s mother was at work in Pocatello when the alleged abuse occurred, the sheriff’s office said.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office detectives also took photographs of the interior of the apartment where the alleged abuse occurred, noting there were several patched holes and un-patches holes in the walls throughout the apartment, including in the nursery.
A witness told sheriff’s office detectives that he has patched “approximately a dozen holes within the apartment that were done by Trujillo,” and that “(Trujillo) has a bad temper and has put most of the holes in the apartment with his fists.”
Trujillo appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste on Monday, and the judge set bond at $100,000. He is due back in court on March 1 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to send his case to District Court in preparation the case goes to trial.
If convicted of felony injury to a child, Trujillo could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.