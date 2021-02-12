A local father has been arrested for seriously injuring his infant son earlier this week, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
Austin L. Trujillo, 24, was arrested in Salt Lake City on Thursday for a Monday night incident at his home in Inkom during which he allegedly inflicted serious injuries on his son, who hasn't yet celebrated his first birthday.
Trujillo is facing one count of felony injury to a child for the incident.
The child was initially transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment before being airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Authorities said the infant remains in serious condition at Primary Children's.
Trujillo was in Salt Lake City to visit his infant son at Primary Children's Hospital when Bannock County sheriff's deputies arrested him on a warrant issued earlier that day in connection to the boy's injuries, authorities said.
Trujillo's currently being held in a Salt Lake City area jail awaiting extradition back to Idaho to face the felony injury to a child charge.
Once extradited he will be booked into Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
The Sheriff's Office has not yet provided additional details on the injuries Trujillo allegedly inflicted on his infant son.
The Sheriff's Office began investigating the baby's injuries on Monday night after an ambulance was called to Trujillo's Inkom home in response to the injured infant.
If convicted of felony injury to a child, Trujillo could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.