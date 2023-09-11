MCCAMMON — A 61-year-old local man was arrested Friday in connection to an incident in July in which authorities say he pointed a rifle at a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy in McCammon.
Michael Scott Kinghorn, of McCammon, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault on certain personnel following the July 22 incident.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Center Street in McCammon the evening of July 22 after several residents there dialed 911 to report that a man had been taking photographs of several houses, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Several of the callers expressed concern that the man was drunk or under the influence of drugs and that the man stated that he would be coming back to their homes later, authorities said in the police report.
The callers described the man as having a white beard and driving a maroon Ford Explorer.
Deputies arrived at one of the homes in McCammon and attempted to locate the man but were initially unsuccessful, said authorities, adding that a short while later dispatch received information that the vehicle was parked in a driveway on Oriole Street.
A deputy responded to the home on Oriole Street and noticed that the front door of the home was ajar. The deputy knocked on the door frame and could immediately detect an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from the open door and heard an older man cursing inside, deputies said.
“I could hear small dogs barking inside and someone coming down the stairs to the door,” deputies wrote in the report. “I then heard what I assumed was the man sliding down the stairs and landing at the bottom.”
The man, later identified as Kinghorn, told the deputy to come into the home but as soon as he realized it was a sheriff’s deputy he ordered the deputy to leave the property, authorities said.
The deputy attempted to explain to Kinghorn that he was only there to talk to him about incidents that were reported earlier the day but Kinghorn refused to cooperate, according to the report.
Kinghorn then threatened to get a rifle and shoot the deputy if he did not leave the property, deputies said.
Kinghorn then entered his home and went up the stairs, resulting in the deputy retreating to his cruiser, according to the report.
The deputy backed up from the home and was beginning to clear from the area when he noticed the blinds of a window on Kinghorn’s home were being raised. As the deputy backed his cruiser up even further, he observed the barrel of a rifle being pushed through an opening in the window, deputies said.
“Once I saw the rifle my adrenaline began to race (and) I believed (Kinghorn) was about to open fire on me so I jumped out of my car as fast as I could, grabbed my rifle from in between my set and the center console and took cover behind my vehicle,” the deputy wrote in the report.
The deputy contacted his sergeant who told him to leave the scene, said authorities, adding that the deputy ultimately backed all the way down Oriole Street and then left the scene.
An arrest warrant charging Kinghorn with the felony aggravated assault on certain personnel charge was filed on July 26.
Kinghorn was arrested on Friday and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste on Monday, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Kinghorn to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level during a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 21.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault on certain personnel charge, Kinghorn faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Additionally, Kinghorn faces a felony weapons enhancement for using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime that, if convicted of, could extend any prison sentence levied against him by up to 15 years.
