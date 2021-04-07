A local man incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail for allegedly causing serious injuries to his infant son in February now faces up to life in prison for numerous alleged sex crimes against the child’s 16-year-old mother, according to court records.
Austin Lee Trujillo, 24, was recently charged with felony injury to a child following an incident at an apartment on the 600 block of East Old Highway 30 in Inkom on Feb. 8.
The incident involving Trujillo and his infant son unfolded when the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Trujillo stating his son “was not responding or breathing,” according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained in February.
The child was initially transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment before being airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, the sheriff's office said.
Emergency room doctors at PMC and at Primary Children’s Hospital confirmed to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office the infant boy’s injuries were “non-accidental, were consistent with child abuse and shaking the baby violently,” the sheriff’s office said.
Doctors advised the sheriff’s office the child sustained a skull fracture, brain bleeding, retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes and bruises to his face, hands and ears.
Trujillo was transported to the Bannock County Jail on Feb. 19 after being arrested in Salt Lake City on Feb. 11, according to court records.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies continued to investigate the incident involving Trujillo and his infant son, interviewing the child’s mother on March 11, according to police reports.
During the interview, the mother, who is currently 16 years old, revealed she and Trujillo had “been together” for what will be two years in October 2021 and that he was surely the father of their son, who was born in August 2020, according to court records.
The sheriff's office also obtained a search warrant for Trujillo’s cell phone and uncovered at least two text messages Trujillo sent to the mother on Feb. 8 requesting the pair engage in sexual acts, police said.
As a result of the investigation, Trujillo was subsequently charged with lewd conduct with a minor under age 16, rape where the victim is under age 16 and the perpetrator is over 18 and sexual battery of a minor child, all felonies, according to court records.
The charging document against Trujillo regarding the lewd conduct charge states, “Trujillo … between October 1, 2019, and April 26, 2020 … did willfully and lewdly commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a minor … of the age of 15 years by genital to genital intercourse with the intent to appeal to, arouse or gratify the lust, passion or sexual desire of the defendant.”
The charging document alleging the rape charge against Trujillo states he accomplished an act of sexual intercourse with the girl during the same timeframe when she was still age 15. Lastly, the charging document alleging the sexual battery charge against Trujillo states on Feb. 8 he solicited the girl to engage in sexual acts.
The maximum penalty for the lewd conduct against a minor child in Idaho is up to life in prison and up to $50,000 in fines. The rape charge carries a maximum penalty of at least one year and up to life in prison and up to $50,000 in fines and the sexual battery of a minor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines. The felony injury to a child charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Additionally, Trujillo on April 1 was charged with two misdemeanor charges for twice violating a no-contact order between him and the child’s mother on March 20, which was first issued on Feb. 22, the date Trujillo was arraigned on the felony injury to a child charge. His bond was set at $100,000 during that hearing, according to court records.
Trujillo was arraigned on the three felony sex crime charges on March 17. His bond was also set at $100,000 in that case.
Trujillo has since waived the preliminary hearings for both the felony injury to a child case and the case involving the three felony sex crimes. A preliminary hearing involves prosecutors presenting the court with enough evidence for a judge to elevate a case from magistrate to district court in preparation that it goes to trial.
Trujillo is set to be arraigned in district court on both the felony injury to a child charge and the three felony sex crime charges in front of 6th District Judge Robert Naftz on April 26.
He currently remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.