POCATELLO — A Bannock County judge on Monday denied a motion calling for the disqualification of the court-appointed criminal defense team representing the Fort Hall man accused of beating to death a local bar bouncer in 2009.
Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a hearing held remotely via Zoom denied a Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office motion filed earlier this month that requested the Bannock County Public Defender’s Office be disqualified from representing Martin Edmo Ish, 63, of Fort Hall, due to the conflict of interest that arose when Ashley LaVallee, a former deputy Bannock County Prosecutor, left to work as a deputy public defender in January.
The prosecution had argued that when the public defender’s office hired LaVallee in January, having already known about her planned career move in December 2020, it should have promptly provided the prosecution with information detailing how the public defender’s office screened LaVallee to ensure she was not sharing any information or work product she had curated while serving as one of the lead prosecutor’s during Ish’s first trail in 2017.
Ish was charged in June 2015 with second-degree murder for allegedly beating Eugene Lorne Red Elk, a part-time bouncer at Duffy’s Tavern in downtown Pocatello, to death in 2009. A jury during a trial in April 2017 found Ish guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection to Red Elk’s death. Ish appealed the ruling and in March 2020 the Idaho Supreme Court remanded Ish’s case back to Bannock County for a retrial.
The Bannock County Public Defender’s Office has represented Ish throughout the entire adjudication process of his case while LaVallee was one of three Bannock County prosecutors who were intimately involved in Ish’s first trial.
During the hearing Monday, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Radford also argued in favor of a secondary motion asking for Ish’s trial to be rescheduled to a later date because two medical expert witnesses were not available to testify on the scheduled trial date of April 6. Additionally, Radford argued if the judge approved the motion delaying Ish’s trial then that would allow prosecutors and Ish’s public defenders to ensure LaVallee was in fact properly screened and allow the public defender’s office to continue representing Ish.
Carnaroli ultimately did delay Ish’s trial to June 2 and ruled the prosecutor’s office could request an evidentiary hearing to determine the process of screening LaVallee if both parties could not reach agreement outside of the court setting while off the record.
Ish was subsequently remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail where he will remain incarcerated until posting a $500,000 bond.
As of Thursday evening, no evidentiary hearing had been scheduled.