At 4:02 p.m. Friday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to house a fire on the 1600 block of Juniper Drive, near its intersection with 17th Street in Idaho Falls.
The reporting person stated that the patio on the back of the home was fully engulfed in flames. One adult male was inside the home when the fire started but was able to evacuate safely with only minor injuries. He was not transported to the hospital.
When Engine 4 arrived on scene at 4:06 p.m., they reported a single story home with fire coming from the backyard. They were able to quickly get the fire under control, keeping it from reaching surrounding structures.
The Idaho Falls Police Department temporarily closed one of the westbound lanes of 17th Street as well as Juniper Drive at the intersection of Tower Street. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas temporarily disconnected utilities as a safety precaution.
The fire extended from the back of the home to a bedroom, living room, kitchen, eaves, attic, and roof, with smoke damage throughout the home. The estimated damages are unknown at this time, but the home is uninhabitable.
The Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho were dispatched to assist the homeowner with immediate needs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. No other information is available at this time.