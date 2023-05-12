Fentanyl pills candy boxes

Pocatello police officers and members of the BADGES narcotics task force located over 2,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Interstate 15 south of Pocatello on May 6.

 Photo courtesy city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Just days after $30,000 worth of fentanyl hidden inside candy boxes was taken off the streets of Pocatello, the city’s three high schools announced plans to come together for a unity week to stand up against the deadly substance gripping much of the country.

The drug bust involving over 2,000 fentanyl pills, with a reported street value of $30,000, occurred on May 6 after Pocatello police officers and others on a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force called the BADGES team located the pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello.

