As many residents of Pocatello are beginning to notice, there is a local hate group who is organizing in an attempt to ban books at the local library they continue to label as pornographic simply because the books fall under the LGBTQ+ umbrella and reference the sexuality of queer people.

One of the speakers at the Town Hall last week said that the books that are currently under scrutiny (Gender Queer in particular) will be the reason women are raped, but we have another book that actually has rape in its passages and we’re just allowing that to be on the shelves and accessible by anyone of any age? By that same logic, won’t this book also influence people?

(1) comment

Old Crow

Local Hate Group? You mean the democrat party?

Because their hate is blatantly on display all over

The country today. It's not hate just because someone

Doesn't accept your perverted lifestyles, your pronouns

Your illusions of being a woman. You are free to do what

You what and they are free find it nauseating. The issue

Is the corruption and the tainting of a child's mind....

They really don't need to learn about the tranny lifestyle

At the age of 7. They really don't need to be exposed to

Perverted graphic depictions of gay sex from books in

A school library. You just harm your own cause....we

Don't care what you do in the privacy of your own home

And everything has been fine for decades.....but nobody

Likes a militant black, a militant gay, or a militant tranny.

Try not to be so pushy and people will get along better....

Well......excluding commiecrats.....you can't get along with

A commiecrat.

