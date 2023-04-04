As many residents of Pocatello are beginning to notice, there is a local hate group who is organizing in an attempt to ban books at the local library they continue to label as pornographic simply because the books fall under the LGBTQ+ umbrella and reference the sexuality of queer people.
One of the speakers at the Town Hall last week said that the books that are currently under scrutiny (Gender Queer in particular) will be the reason women are raped, but we have another book that actually has rape in its passages and we’re just allowing that to be on the shelves and accessible by anyone of any age? By that same logic, won’t this book also influence people?
For the record, the book I’m talking about is the Bible.
2 Samuel 13:11-14 contains both rape and incest, Ephesians 6:5 defends slavery, and Hosea 13:16 includes both the murder of already living children and the abortion of fetuses. Are these really the ideas we want our children to be taught?
Here’s the thing, and I want to be very clear about this part: I don’t think we should actually ban the Bible. Faith is a personal and private thing, and something every person has the right to make their own choices about. We shouldn’t make a practice of removing access to books just because we disagree with, or are offended by, them. However, I do think it’s important to highlight what we make room for when we allow books to be banned by a small but vocal minority of people. By allowing this, we are opening up a world of possibilities for books to be banned just because people are offended by them, and that’s a scary world to live in.
Finally, it’s also quite simple to just not read books that don’t interest you, and I think that’s a reminder that the dissenters of these books could benefit from.
(1) comment
Local Hate Group? You mean the democrat party?
Because their hate is blatantly on display all over
The country today. It's not hate just because someone
Doesn't accept your perverted lifestyles, your pronouns
Your illusions of being a woman. You are free to do what
You what and they are free find it nauseating. The issue
Is the corruption and the tainting of a child's mind....
They really don't need to learn about the tranny lifestyle
At the age of 7. They really don't need to be exposed to
Perverted graphic depictions of gay sex from books in
A school library. You just harm your own cause....we
Don't care what you do in the privacy of your own home
And everything has been fine for decades.....but nobody
Likes a militant black, a militant gay, or a militant tranny.
Try not to be so pushy and people will get along better....
Well......excluding commiecrats.....you can't get along with
A commiecrat.
