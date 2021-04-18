AMERICAN FALLS — One young American Falls girl had a special wish of hers granted on Saturday after nearly a dozen volunteers from Chubbuck’s Home Depot Foundation partnered with Make-A-Wish Idaho to fund and install a playset in her yard.
Five-year-old Eileen Gutierrez, who was diagnosed with leukemia in June of 2019, got to watch from her window as volunteers clad in orange shirts showed up to support her and assemble her new steel playset complete with a rock wall and sandbox.
“She loves being outside,” said Yeraldi Gutierrez, Eileen’s mother. “We gave her an option of what she could go for and she was excited about the playset.”
Gutierrez explained that Eileen’s doctor put in a referral to Make-a-Wish Idaho, which then reached out to Gutierrez in the hopes of providing a wish for her daughter.
What followed was excitement from people who jumped to the occasion to volunteer and help someone within the community, explained Julie Thomas, regional director for Make-A-Wish Idaho.
“I reached out to (Chubbuck’s Home Depot Foundation) to see if they could help support and donate and help us with the labor, and they really took the ball and ran with it,” Thomas said. “They submitted a grant and covered the funding 100 percent. So not only are they covering the funding but they are also covering the labor. They went above and beyond. They’ve done an amazing job.”
The Chubbuck Home Depot Foundation submitted and received a grant of $6,750, which covered all the equipment and supplies needed to spruce up the playset area for Eileen.
This act of service was something that many associates with the foundation were eager to jump to the call for, although they had to limit the number of volunteers present on Saturday due to Covid-19 regulations.
“Throughout 2020, normally Home Depot has a lot of volunteer projects that we do since giving back to the community is one of our core values,” said Lynn Frahm, the Chubbuck Home Depot’s associate support supervisor and the foundation’s community captain. “And that was all put on standby last year. But when Julie reached out to us, we were given the go-ahead from Home Depot to move forward with projects like this and we were so excited. I was so grateful that she called us first to be part of this project… we just had a ton of people who were so excited to get back out and do these sorts of things again.”
This wasn’t the first service project that the foundation was involved with this year, however.
The foundation seeks to improve the lives of United States veterans by doing things such as funding and installing flagpoles for them, explained Frahm.
The foundation also recently partnered with Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training on a two-day NFL-inspired workshop event that allowed local contractors to train, supervise and potentially hire participants who demonstrated skills in varying categories such as welding, framing and electrical work. After participants spent the first day familiarizing and learning their way around tools and techniques, they got the opportunity to build sheds that were then donated to disabled veterans.
Make-A-Wish Idaho has the same desire to serve communities — especially families — around the state and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year of supporting youth and has almost granted 1,700 wishes since Idaho’s chapter was established.
“Of our wish categories, they are either to go somewhere, to be someone, to have something, or to meet someone,” said Thomas, who has been with Make-A-Wish Idaho for 16 years and has traveled all across the state to help children’s wishes come true.
“These kids are faced with adult situations,” she added. “They don’t ask for it, so it’s wonderful to see people coming in (to volunteer) because every single one of us here could be in the situation that this Wish family is in. So I’m just appreciative of all of them for giving up their time away from their families to help someone else. It makes a difference for sure.”
Thomas explained that Make-A-Wish Idaho will fulfill seven wishes for children with critical conditions in the month of April and that COVID-19 hasn’t halted their goal, which is granting every eligible wish.
She said that while many families are foregoing vacations in order to keep their children safe, there are still plenty of diverse options that a child can still choose.
Several children have had wishes that range from virtual shopping sprees to receiving a golden doodle puppy to becoming a ballerina with the help of Ballet Idaho in Boise.
“We’ve even had a boy who wanted a chicken coop,” Thomas said. “It’s been great and I try to weasel my way into all the families’ lives in some way or another. Each one of those kids has a special spot in my heart.”
She concluded, “We’re just appreciative of our community. We live in such a phenomenal community. As a non-profit, we are proud of every relationship that we build.”
As for Eileen and her family, Gutierrez expressed gratitude towards all those who came on Saturday to help fund and assemble the playset for her daughter.
“We are super thankful for them,” Gutierrez said. “We really appreciate their time and everything they are putting in to grant Eileen’s wish.”
For anyone interested in learning more about Make-A-Wish Idaho or making a donation, call 208-748-WISH or visit Idaho.wish.org for more information.