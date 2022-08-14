A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River.
The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported.
The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive.
The girl's name has not been released.
Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
