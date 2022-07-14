Pocatello area firefighters responded to two blazes during a two-hour span on Thursday, one of which heavily damaged a local business.
The first fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the median of Interstate 15 just south of Pocatello.
A passing pickup truck broke down at the scene of the brush fire and the vehicle had to be pushed to safety by a quick-thinking Bannock County sheriff's deputy who used his patrol SUV to nudge the pickup out of harm's way. Firefighters said that if not for the deputy's actions the pickup would have definitely caught fire.
Pocatello Valley firefighters responded to the brush fire and had most of the flames extinguished in less than 30 minutes.
Less than an acre was scorched but the fire resulted in one lane of Interstate 15 southbound being temporarily shut down, backing up traffic for over a mile.
Authorities said they're still trying to determine the fire's cause and they don't think the broken down pickup truck was what started the blaze.
At 1:45 p.m. a fire ignited at Old Skool Choppers, a business on the 700 block of Wilson Avenue in Pocatello that sells motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and by 2:45 p.m. had most of the flames extinguished but the business suffered heavy damage.
Wilson Avenue was temporarily shut down because of the fire, which remains under investigation.
Neither fire resulted in any injuries.
Local firefighters will remain on high alert because the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for east and south central Idaho for Thursday afternoon and evening in response to expected thunderstorms and high winds. The weather service said that conditions in most of the region will be conducive to wildfires igniting and spreading.