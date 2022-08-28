Fire

Flames consume a home in Bonneville County late Sunday afternoon. The blaze began as a vehicle fire and spread to the house before igniting a nearby haystack.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department Photo

At 4:24 p.m. Sunday the Idaho Falls Fire Department was initially dispatched to a vehicle fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer (ECO) that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.

The caller then reported that the vehicle was located less than four feet from a house and that someone was trying to put it out with a hose. The ECO quickly upgraded the call to a structure fire, triggering more emergency personnel to respond. The caller was unaware of how much fuel was in the vehicle or if there was anybody else inside the home.