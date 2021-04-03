After several brush fires that began as controlled burns scorched acreage on Friday, local fire departments are issuing safety reminders to area residents.
The North Bannock Fire Department stated on Facebook: "It takes just a little wind to spread embers to the grasses and other fuels. Please, don’t burn with winds over 10 mph. Don’t leave the fire unattended for even just a minute. Ensure you have plenty of water for suppression. And create large fire breaks in the surrounding area to prevent it from getting too far ahead."
The Inkom Fire Department subsequently stated in a press release: "Residents need to be aware that grasses and fine fuels are extremely dry at this time of year. The vegetation is still dormant coming out of winter which creates a 'freeze-dried' effect. Even though snow is still on the hills and the ground may be moist, the vegetation is primed to burn."
And burn it did on Friday, when five controlled burns got out of control in East Idaho.
The fires occurred in Idaho Falls, Arimo, Chubbuck, near Inkom and in the FMC Park area along the border of Bannock and Power counties. There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
In most cases strong winds caused the controlled burns to spread to adjacent areas and threaten homes and outbuildings.
The first fire occurred around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East 81st North in Idaho Falls. The blaze scorched 2 to 3 acres of brush and threatened a mobile home 100 feet away before firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly after 1 p.m.
Around 2 p.m. firefighters responded to a controlled burn that went out-of-control on Indian Creek Road near Portneuf Road south of Inkom. The blaze shut down Indian Creek Road for over three hours before firefighters were able to contain the flames.
The fire scorched 13 acres and came to within 100 feet of one home and within 100 yards of another. Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours making sure the fire was out.
Around 2:30 p.m. yet another brush fire was reported. This fire occurred in a field along the 5300 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck. The flames burned close to some homes and a tractor before firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Around 3 p.m. a brush fire occurred along Jenkins Road in Arimo and was quickly contained by firefighters.
The fifth brush fire of the day ignited around 4 p.m. across the Portneuf River from FMC Park west of Chubbuck. The brush fire, which like the others started as a controlled burn, jumped the river and spread near the park. FMC Park was temporarily shut down because of the fire.
The flames scorched 5 acres before firefighters contained the fire. As of 7 p.m. Friday firefighters were still on the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
Local fire departments said anyone wanting to conduct a controlled burn should definitely let them know first.
The Inkom Fire Department said in its press release: "If you are planning any burning on your property, we recommend you contact your local fire department, get a burn permit, make sure you have plenty of water immediately available and closely monitor wind conditions prior to and during your burning. In addition, don’t leave any fire unattended or assume it is out because you don’t see visible smoke. Heat can remain trapped under matted grass that appears burned and reignite as temperatures rise, humidity falls or wind speeds increase during the day."