An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after his 4-month-old son was found to have severe injuries consistent with violent shaking.
The infant was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on April 12, then flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. The parents said he had been fine all day until the mother went to bed, leaving James Manna, 33, to watch him.
Manna said he read to the infant, fed him and was putting him to bed when he "just went limp for no reason."
According to the probable cause affidavit, the infant had internal bleeding, injuries to his occipital lobe and severe retinal hemorrhages in both eyes, all of which doctors reportedly concluded was consistent with the victim being violently shaken.
Doctors also found evidence of previous internal injuries that had been healing. They reportedly said those injuries were about two weeks old when the baby was examined.
The affidavit states doctors ruled out other possible causes for the injuries and told police that the infant would have become limp immediately after the injuries were made.
Manna was arrested and has been charged with felony injury to a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $30,000 and a judge ordered that he must report to pretrial supervision if released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 18 in Bonneville County Court.