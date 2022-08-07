ASHTON — Five people were seriously injured when a car and semi collided on an East Idaho highway during heavy rain and lightning on Saturday.
The 5 p.m. crash occurred on Highway 20 on Ashton Hill near Ashton.
Idaho State Police reported that the collision happened when "the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading eastbound on US20."
Emergency responders rushed to the scene and were confronted by the bad weather as they extricated the seriously injured accident victims from their wrecked car, authorities said.
Fremont County Emergency Management reported via Facebook: "A nearby rain gauge recorded 1.09 inches of rain fell during the crash and there were several uncomfortably close lightning strikes."
The Subaru was occupied by five men in their early 20s from Burley, state police said. All five suffered injuries and were transported via ambulances to a local hospital. Condition updates have not yet been released.
The semi's driver was a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania who was wearing his seatbelt and did not require transport to the hospital, state police said.
Two of the Subaru's occupants were wearing their seatbelts and the three others were not, authorities said.
The impact of the collision caused extensive damage to the Subaru.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
Highway 20 was completely shut down for two hours because of the accident.
Following the wreck, Fremont County Emergency Management posted a "special thank you" on Facebook "to the young lady that interpreted for the patients and rode to the hospital with them, even though it was a chaotic and disturbing scene."
The crash remains under investigation by state police.